Dynna Edwards, Manager of The Salvation Army‘s Pathway of Hope program (and also a recipient of this program), joins John Williams to tell us what the Pathway of Hope program does, how people can get into the program, how the program works, why the focus is on an individual’s needs, and how your support helps to keep this program running successfully.

