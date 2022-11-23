The Salvation Army’s Debbie Sjogren, along with her 11-year-old granddaughter Elin Joy Seiler, join John Williams to talk about what the Salvation Army has meant for their family. Debbie and Elin explain how the Salvation Army came into their lives and Elin tells us about how she won a national writing contest for her poem called “Where I’m From” that was featured on Good Morning America, and her involvement in the Salvation Army.

