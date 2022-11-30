18-year-old Aphiwe Shabalala and his mom Sheryl Shabalala join John Williams to talk about the impact the Salvation Army has made on their lives. Sheryl talks about what brought them to the U.S. from South Africa, what she does at the Salvation Army, and Aphiwe’s recent health issues. Aphiwe tells John when he started attending the Salvation Army, how welcoming the Salvation Army was for him, the music program he’s involved with at the Salvation Army, the instruments he played for the Corps praise band, his recent health struggles, and what he plans to do next now that he is getting back to full strength.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction