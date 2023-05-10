Dan DeGryse, Director of the Rosecrance Florian Program for uniformed service personnel, joins John Williams to talk about how he became involved with Rosecrance, what is special about the Rosecrance Florian Program, how the program works, some of the biggest concerns among the veteran community, and how Rosecrance has become a certified provider for the VA. Also joining the conversation is Chris Muscle, Rosecrance alum, and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, who shares his story about how the Rosecrance Florian Program helped him with confidence, and dealing with trauma.

