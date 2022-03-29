All-time Loyola great Lucas Williamson and film director Patrick Creadon join John Williams to discuss the incredible new documentary, “The Loyola Project,” about the 1963 Loyola men’s basketball team who won the NCAA National Championship while breaking racial barriers. The film will premiere on CBS at 12pm CT and stream on Paramount+.
How the 1963 Loyola Ramblers basketball team changed the game forever
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.