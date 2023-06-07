The Deer & Co. John Deere 8R fully autonomous tractor is displayed ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. …
The Deer & Co. John Deere 8R fully autonomous tractor is displayed ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – Venerable American farm equipment manufacturer John Deere and French agricultural robot start-up Naio debuted their latest innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show, which began Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Touted as a means to feed the world, John Deere combined its popular 8R tractor, a plow, GPS and 360-degree cameras to create a machine a farmer can control from a smartphone. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
The Deer & Co. John Deere 8R fully autonomous tractor is displayed ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. …
The Deer & Co. John Deere 8R fully autonomous tractor is displayed ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – Venerable American farm equipment manufacturer John Deere and French agricultural robot start-up Naio debuted their latest innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show, which began Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Touted as a means to feed the world, John Deere combined its popular 8R tractor, a plow, GPS and 360-degree cameras to create a machine a farmer can control from a smartphone. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)