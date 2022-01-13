How supply chain constraints and lack of workers are impacting retailers

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Cashiers ring up groceries for customers at the Local Market Foods store in Chicago, Illinois, on April 8, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Rob Karr, president and CEO, Illinois Retail Merchants Association, joins John Williams to talk about the problems many retailers are facing including supply chain issues, the amount of workers calling in sick, the impact of the omicron variant on business, how many people working in retail deciding to retire early, weather disruptions impacting the industry, and if crime and COVID mandates have had any effect on shoppers.

