Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor, Decider, joins Wendy to tell us everything we need to know about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and how that will impact all of your favorite shows. Alexander also talks about some new and returning shows including “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Minx,” and “The Golden Bachelor.”

