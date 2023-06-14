Dr. Thomas Wright, M.D., Chief of Clinical Excellence and President of Medical Affairs at Rosecrance, joins John Williams to talk about how Rosecrance is addressing the mental health crisis. Dr. Wright discusses how the pandemic has impacted mental health among adolescents, what you should do when anxiety becomes overwhelming, what treatment is available to treat extreme cases of anxiety, the different types of treatment Rosecrance offers, and the role for both therapy and medication in treating mental illness. If you are seeking help, you can find more information at rosecrancetherapies.com

