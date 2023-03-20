Jeff Smulyan, founder and chairman of the board of Emmis Communications Corporation, joins John Williams to discuss his new book, “Never Ride a Rollercoaster Upside Down: The Ups, Downs, and Reinvention Of An Entrepreneur.” Jeff talks about how his career in radio started which included hiring David Letterman to be a midday host! Jeff also offers some tips on what it takes to be successful in business, his relationship with the Reinsdorf family, why he decided to pursue baseball ownership, his work starting the first all-sports station in the country, and how he ended up negotiating a landmark agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization

