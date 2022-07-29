Kamron Cox, INFLUENCE program (NIL) coordinator, University of Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about the impact that NIL is making on college athletics and how they are handling the NIL program at U of I.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
