UAW Union members picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on September 15, 2023. Workers at the “Big Three” US auto …
UAW Union members picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on September 15, 2023. Workers at the “Big Three” US auto manufacturers went on strike on September 15, 2023, in a first-ever coordinated action to demand pay raises, testing the resilience of the US economy and threatening President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election momentum. A dramatic walkout — observed outside a Detroit-area Ford plant with rowdy honking and cheers at the arrival of the United Auto Workers’ leader — followed a failed last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis to produce an agreement before the deadline late on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)
UAW Union members picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on September 15, 2023. Workers at the “Big Three” US auto …
UAW Union members picket outside the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on September 15, 2023. Workers at the “Big Three” US auto manufacturers went on strike on September 15, 2023, in a first-ever coordinated action to demand pay raises, testing the resilience of the US economy and threatening President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election momentum. A dramatic walkout — observed outside a Detroit-area Ford plant with rowdy honking and cheers at the arrival of the United Auto Workers’ leader — followed a failed last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis to produce an agreement before the deadline late on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)