Dr. Bal Nandra, Founder and Medical Director of IV Solutions and Ketamine Centers of Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about October being Depression Awareness Month and why it’s important. Also joining John in-studio is Frankie Chipparoni, a patient of Dr. Nandra, who tells us how ketamine helped control her anxiety and PTSD. Dr. Bal also talks about his new ketamine and SGB combo treatment and also answers all of your questions about various treatments and how they can reduce chronic pain and depression.
How ketamine can treat your PTSD, anxiety and depression
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.