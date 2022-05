Best-selling author Rich Cohen joins John Williams to discuss his latest book, “The Adventures Of Herbie Cohen: World’s Greatest Negotiator.” Rich tells John many wonderful stories about his father including how his father inspired a line in the David Mamet play ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ where Herb acquired the gift of negotiating, how Herb ended up on stage with Al Gore, his father’s relationship with Larry King, and how Herb’s life changed when he wrote a best-selling book about negotiating.

