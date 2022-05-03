Theo Sparks joins John Williams to talk about how long she’s been a member of Mensa, how you get to be in Mensa, how diverse members of Mensa are, and the American Mensa Mind Games in Portland, Maine where members give their seal of approval for new board games. Five games earned Mensa Select distinction and you can see them here.

The next Chicago Area Mensa monthly gathering will be at the Rolling Meadows Community Center on May 21st. Testing for entrance to Mensa is available this day at 5pm (reservations are required in advance). Free for attending is 10% and includes snacks, a lecture, and board games.

More info here: chicago.us.mensa.org