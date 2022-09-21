Academy Award winning and Grammy nominated comedian Steven Wright joins John Williams to talk about his career, his very first appearance on Johnny Carson, how his Tonight Show appearances changed the trajectory of his career, how his comedic style is an exaggerated version of his personality, the way he comes up with material, and the new material he is especially proud of right now. Steven will be performing at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on October 6th. You can buy tickets here.

