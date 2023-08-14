Steven Galanis, Co-founder and CEO, Cameo, joins John Williams to talk about how his company is helping actors and writers earn income as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. Steven also talks about how the company is doing currently and the forecast for the business moving forward.
How Chicago startup Cameo is helping striking actors and writers
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
