Mel Tillman, Board President, Almost Home Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about what Almost Home Chicago does, where they are located, the type of people they serve and how many people they serve, how long they have been working in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, the communal dinner that they host every Saturday, how they distinguish themselves from other charitable organizations, and how you can show support for them on Giving Tuesday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction