Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris, award-winning author and medical historian, joins John Williams to discuss her new book ,”The Facemaker,” the true story of a surgeon who rebuilt the faces of those injured in World War I.
How a visionary surgeon rebuilt the faces of soldiers injured in WWI
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
(Original Caption) Aisne, France- Stretcher bearers carrying away a body near Chapelle Monthodon, Aisne, France. Undated photo circa 1915.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.