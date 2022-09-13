House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) joins John to talk explain why he believes that the passage of the SAFE-T Act is a ‘ticking time bomb.’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) joins John to talk explain why he believes that the passage of the SAFE-T Act is a ‘ticking time bomb.’
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.