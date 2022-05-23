Dr. Janice Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Hope Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about what Hope Chicago does, their goal to send students and a parent to college for free, what colleges are involved in the program, what Hope Chicago pays for, the goal to get kids and parents skills and better jobs, how kids qualify for the program, and their feature on Sunday night’s episode of ‘60 Minutes.’
