Here is your ‘Sunday Standards’ Playlist

WGN listeners have been asking for the list of songs we select for ‘Sunday Standards’. Here was Sunday August 2nd’s list of songs. If you’d like to request a song for future shows, email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.
- Ray Charles – They Can’t Take That Away From Me
- Irene Krall – Better Than Anything
- Marcos Valle – So Nice (Summer Samba)
- Mel Torme – Swinging On The Moon
- Manhattan Transfer – Shaker Song
- Butch Cassidy And The Somedance Kid Soundtrack – South American Getaway
- Jeremy Davenport – A Beautiful Friendship
- Barbra Streisand – My Man
- Hi Los – Fascinating Rhythm
- Julie London – Soft Summer Breeze
- Johnny Mathis – A Certain Smile
- Caterina Valente – Make Someone Happy
- Barry Manilow – Where Have You Gone
- Dave Tull – The Minutes Pass Like Hours
- Cy Coleman Trio – Coming Home Baby
- Nora Jones – The Nearness Of You
- Stevie Wonder – Alfie
- James Taylor – Moon River
- Art Garfunkel – Life Is But A Dream
- Four Freshman – Give Me The Simple Life
- Justin Hayward – Vincent
- Blossom Dearie – Tea For Two
- Ella Fitzgerald – My One and Only