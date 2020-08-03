Here is your ‘Sunday Standards’ Playlist

John Williams
WGN listeners have been asking for the list of songs we select for ‘Sunday Standards’. Here was Sunday August 2nd’s list of songs. If you’d like to request a song for future shows, email John at johnwilliams@wgnradio.com.

  1. Ray Charles – They Can’t Take That Away From Me
  2. Irene Krall – Better Than Anything
  3. Marcos Valle – So Nice (Summer Samba)
  4. Mel Torme – Swinging On The Moon
  5. Manhattan Transfer – Shaker Song
  6. Butch Cassidy And The Somedance Kid Soundtrack – South American Getaway
  7. Jeremy Davenport – A Beautiful Friendship
  8. Barbra Streisand – My Man
  9. Hi Los – Fascinating Rhythm
  10. Julie London – Soft Summer Breeze
  11. Johnny Mathis – A Certain Smile
  12. Caterina Valente – Make Someone Happy
  13. Barry Manilow – Where Have You Gone
  14. Dave Tull – The Minutes Pass Like Hours
  15. Cy Coleman Trio – Coming Home Baby
  16. Nora Jones – The Nearness Of You
  17. Stevie Wonder – Alfie
  18. James Taylor – Moon River
  19. Art Garfunkel – Life Is But A Dream
  20. Four Freshman – Give Me The Simple Life
  21. Justin Hayward – Vincent
  22. Blossom Dearie – Tea For Two
  23. Ella Fitzgerald – My One and Only

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

