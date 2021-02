PHOTO: Chicago’s Grant Park’s John A. Logan statue is covered with snow from snowstorm on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, that will increase the present snow totals and usher in sub-freezing temperatures behind it in the greater Chicago area. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

WGN Radio’s John Williams talks to Bonnie McDonald who is the co-chair for the Chicago Monuments Project Advisory Committee. Bonnie talks about the process the committee is going through to decide which statues are appropriate, why Abraham Lincoln is on the list, and how the public can engage in the decisions.



To find more information, and to view the statues in question, visit chicagomonuments.org

