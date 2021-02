PHOTO: Icicles hang from the roof of a house in Quincy., Mass., Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. With a wintry mix on the way this weekend and another larger storm possibly on the horizon, “ice dams” are a growing concern for New England homeowners. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders have been urging residents to clear off excess snow from roofs or hire professionals to do it. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)