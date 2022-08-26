Cara Levinson, Chair, Board of Directors, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Illinois Chapter, joins John Williams to talk about what the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Illinois does, the rate of suicide among first responders, what you can do if you or someone you know have thoughts about suicide, the importance of understanding warning signs, the role genetics play in mental health, and the Out of the Darkness Walk which takes place on 9/17 at Montrose Harbor in Chicago. You can find out all the details here.

