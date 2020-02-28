Have current events got you down? Then read this.

We’ve made a list of positive things we can all experience. Here they are.
- Warm, sunny weather is coming
- The Blackhawks rookie, Dominik Kubalik, scored three goals in the third period Thursday night
- White Sox baseball is on WGN Radio – this weekend!
- Stocks are cheaper now
- Buildings are heated now
- The city is making the CTA safer
- The U of I basketball team
- The Democrats aren’t debating tonight
- Friday fish frys
- You can find gas for less than $3 a gallon
- Polar vortex? We ain’t got no stinking polar vortex!
- The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” is back with season 2
- Girl Scout Cookies
- Sunday is the first day of Spring
- The Decorah North Eagles have two eggs; you can watch their nest on explore.org
- Shamrock Shakes
- Daylight Saving Time is next Sunday
- “Better Call Saul” is back
- The Flower and Garden Show is coming soon
- People whose birthday is Feb. 29 get to have their birthday this year
- Fruit and flowering trees are lining up for sale outside of Home Depots
- You can buy matching pajamas with your dogs at Target
- Portillo’s Portobello mushroom sandwiches
- Portillo’s egg/pepper sandwiches
- Starbucks offers oat milk
- McDonald’s is giving away Egg McMuffins on Monday
- Buona Beef has great egg pepper sandwiches, too
We want to get to 50 of these. Can you help us? Add your comment: