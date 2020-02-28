Have current events got you down? Then read this.

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Duncan Keith (2) and center Jonathan Toews (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

We’ve made a list of positive things we can all experience. Here they are.

Warm, sunny weather is coming The Blackhawks rookie, Dominik Kubalik, scored three goals in the third period Thursday night White Sox baseball is on WGN Radio – this weekend! Stocks are cheaper now Buildings are heated now The city is making the CTA safer The U of I basketball team The Democrats aren’t debating tonight Friday fish frys You can find gas for less than $3 a gallon Polar vortex? We ain’t got no stinking polar vortex! The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” is back with season 2 Girl Scout Cookies Sunday is the first day of Spring The Decorah North Eagles have two eggs; you can watch their nest on explore.org Shamrock Shakes Daylight Saving Time is next Sunday “Better Call Saul” is back The Flower and Garden Show is coming soon People whose birthday is Feb. 29 get to have their birthday this year Fruit and flowering trees are lining up for sale outside of Home Depots You can buy matching pajamas with your dogs at Target Portillo’s Portobello mushroom sandwiches Portillo’s egg/pepper sandwiches Starbucks offers oat milk McDonald’s is giving away Egg McMuffins on Monday Buona Beef has great egg pepper sandwiches, too

