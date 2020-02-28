Listen Now
Bob Sirott

Have current events got you down? Then read this.

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Duncan Keith (2) and center Jonathan Toews (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

We’ve made a list of positive things we can all experience. Here they are.

  1. Warm, sunny weather is coming
  2. The Blackhawks rookie, Dominik Kubalik, scored three goals in the third period Thursday night
  3.  White Sox baseball is on WGN Radio – this weekend!
  4. Stocks are cheaper now
  5. Buildings are heated now
  6. The city is making the CTA safer
  7. The U of I basketball team
  8. The Democrats aren’t debating tonight
  9. Friday fish frys
  10. You can find gas for less than $3 a gallon
  11. Polar vortex? We ain’t got no stinking polar vortex!
  12. The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” is back with season 2
  13. Girl Scout Cookies
  14. Sunday is the first day of Spring
  15. The Decorah North Eagles have two eggs; you can watch their nest on explore.org
  16. Shamrock Shakes
  17. Daylight Saving Time is next Sunday
  18. “Better Call Saul” is back
  19. The Flower and Garden Show is coming soon
  20. People whose birthday is Feb. 29 get to have their birthday this year
  21. Fruit and flowering trees are lining up for sale outside of Home Depots
  22. You can buy matching pajamas with your dogs at Target
  23. Portillo’s Portobello mushroom sandwiches
  24. Portillo’s egg/pepper sandwiches
  25. Starbucks offers oat milk
  26. McDonald’s is giving away Egg McMuffins on Monday
  27. Buona Beef has great egg pepper sandwiches, too

We want to get to 50 of these. Can you help us? Add your comment:

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Popular