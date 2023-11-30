John Williams is joined by Dawn Jackson Blatner, author and registered dietician nutritionist, for a special in-studio appearance to promote healthy and fun holiday catering menu ideas, sponsored by Dom’s Kitchen and Market in Lincoln Park and River North.

See all the items that John, Dawn and our WGN Radio office was treated to, which could also make for an excellent holiday party spread at YOUR office.

Picture this spread at your office holiday party!

Goat cheese sweet potato canapes

Cranberry brie prosciutto and fig sweet potato canapes

Prosciutto wrapped asparagus

stuffed mushrooms with spinach and feta, and rainbow veggie kebabs

steak and chicken kebabs

Caprese kabobs

Tapas spears

Crudite cones

FRUIT PLATE!

The Kinzie Dessert Platter

John and Dawn with more than a handful of delicious and healthy treats

Nobody makes healthy food sound more fun than DJB!

“WHAT IS THAT?!” – John

Dawn explaining what “THAT” is.

Fun with skewers and kabobs!

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Follow Dawn Jackson Blatner on Instagram at djblatner for more healthy food tips and Dom’s Kitchen & Market at domschicago.