Happy Two-Year Anniversary to Speed Jokes! On this special edition, John speaks with listener Marge Sipla, who has transcribed over 700 (and 45 pages worth) of her favorite Speed Jokes! Incredible. John also fondly recalls the work of the great Steve Alexander and Dave Eanet. And then we remember some of our favorite jokes over the course of this two-year journey! Looking forward to more Speed Jokes. And as always, if you have a Speed Joke, please email them to John at JohnWilliams@wgnradio.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction