Thomas Jefferson joins John Williams to talk about how music was instrumental to his courtship of his wife Martha, the celebration of his 279th birthday, how he celebrated birthdays with cake and ice cream, how elections were handled in the 1800’s, and what from the modern age he would have most appreciated 250 years ago.
Clay Jenkinson, portrayer of Thomas Jefferson, and John Williams.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.