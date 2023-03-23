It’s the third anniversary of John starting this Speed Jokes journey! Thank you all for your jokes and your support. We couldn’t do it without you. And we couldn’t do it without Speed Jokes Spirit Guide Marge Sipla. John reads from his Chicago Tribune Op-ed about how Speed Jokes helped so many people through the difficult early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marge Sipla has logged her favorite Speed Jokes over the last three years and joins John to share some of her favorites. And to make the celebration even better, Nick Nagele from Whiskey Acres tells John about the upcoming Speed Jokes Anniversary Party happening later this summer. The event sold out within minutes, but stay tuned as more tickets may become available. But good news! John will continue to tell Speed Jokes each morning! Hopefully, they will continue to brighten your day. So keep sending them in to johnwilliams@wgnradio.com. THANK YOU.

