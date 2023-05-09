Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, joins John Williams to talk about why he believes that a Naperville city ordinance and a state law banning the sale of high-powered rifles violate the Second Amendment.
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.