Frank Ferrante, actor, comedian and Groucho Marx impersonator, joins Steve Dale, in for John Williams, to talk about his experience with getting to know Groucho’s kids, recreating the Marx Brothers’ humor that transcends time, and how Groucho might feel about today’s comedy.
Groucho Marx impersonator: How would Groucho Marx feel about comedy in 2023?
by: Collin McCarthy
Posted:
Updated:
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.