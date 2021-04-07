Representative for the Chicago Tribune Guild (Union) Greg Pratt | ‘I think this is the biggest non-coronavirus story happening right now in Chicago’

FILE – In this April 12, 2006, file photo, flags wave near the Chicago Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago. Newspaper publisher Tribune has agreed to be sold to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for cutting costs and eliminating newsroom jobs, in a deal valued at $630 million. Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, the Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, said Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, it has agreed to sell its shares to Alden for $17.25 apiece, in cash. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

City Hall Reporter for the Chicago Tribune and Representative for the Chicago Tribune Guild Greg Pratt joins John Williams on the show to gives us an update on what the latest is with Tribune ownership.

