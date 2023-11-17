Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker joins John Williams to discuss the migrant crisis, the funding the state has offered the city of Chicago to care for migrants in the city, the communication challenges he’s had with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and what needs to happen to get migrants working in the city and state.
Governor Pritzker: We need to take care of asylum seekers that are here
Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
