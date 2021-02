A Louisiana woman sued Gorilla Glue after its adverse effects on her hair when she used it as a substitute for hairspray. Attorney Rich Lenkov describes any possible merit her case has and the legal trouble a warning can help companies avoid. Plus, Rich talks about Britney Spears’ conservatorship and the low blood alcohol percentage Bruce Springsteen was found to have had when arrested for driving under the influence.

