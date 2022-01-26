GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan on vaccine and mask mandates: ‘On day one I would end those. I think they’re un-American, they’re hurting our children’

Jesse Sullivan, GOP candidate for Illinois governor, joins John to talk about why he wants to be the next governor of Illinois. Jesse Sullivan tells John a little bit about his family and education, how he plans to fix the Illinois pension crisis, why he supports term limits, his plan to combat crime, and if he supports masks and vaccine mandates.
