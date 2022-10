Chris Dargis, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 8th district, joins John Williams to talk about his qualifications for office, how his business skills would help him in congress, what should government be doing to combat inflation, how he would handle the situation in Ukraine, if he believes Joe Biden won the 2020 election, why inflammatory rhetoric on both sides of the aisle needs to stop, and how the country and state handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

