Glenbard student and community projects coordinator | ‘Kids hear 1% of everything we say and see 100% of everything we do’

WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined by Glenbard student and community projects coordinator Gilda Ross and Glenbard West graduate Gavin who will be attending Brown University in the fall. Listen in while Gilda and Gavin talk about a program call Reality Illinois, brought to you by the DuPage County Health Department. They talk about what they do and how to get your kids a part of the group and Gavin shares some personal experience he’s had being a part of the group.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon