Gateway Foundation CEO Thomas Britton: “Stay connected and ask for help” if Coronavirus stress has fueled addiction

Gateway Foundation CEO Thomas Britton joins John Williams to explain how drug use has spiked amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Thomas describes the services Gateway Foundation provides for those who struggle with addiction as a result of stress caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon