A masked pedestrian walks past a self-service gas station in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.22. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase. She says demand for gasoline remains low in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)