In 2011, John Williams, producer Beth Swierk, and countless generous WGN Radio listeners participated in a somewhat spontaneous food drive to benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository. What made the drive unique was it was focused on one food item, peanut butter, a high-protein item with a long shelf life that is valued by food pantries. The video below shows the results:

A new peanut butter food drive is now in progress, being organized through Taylor Johnson Public Relations. For details on the PB & TJ campaign, click here.