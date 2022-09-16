Earlier this week, Ken Starr passed away at age 76. Starr lead the Whitewater investigation into President Clinton, an inquiry into real estate investments that would expand to include the President’s relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky and result in Clinton being impeached but acquitted. In September 2018, John Williams spoke with Starr about his book, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation. The interview happened before John’s live radio broadcast, and this recording includes the full conversation, including some of the back and forth before the main interview begins.

