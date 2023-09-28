Curtis Granderson, Chicago native and former MLB All-Star, joins John Williams to tell us how the Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy is dedicated to providing high quality baseball education and mentoring programs to Chicago youth who may otherwise not have access. Curtis talks about his MLB career, the reason why he became an Atlanta Braves fan as a kid, why he wanted to start the Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy, the lack of Black players in MLB, and his work with MLB on TBS.
Former MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson’s Baseball and Educational Academy is empowering Chicago kids
by: Pete Zimmerman
