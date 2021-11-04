Former Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn: ‘The easiest job in the world is raising other people’s kids’

Eric Zorn, columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

WGN Radio’s John Williams is joined with the author of The Picayune Sentinel and Mincing Rascal extraordinaire Eric Zorn to discuss something he had written pertaining to the statement the CEO of McDonald’s wrote in a private text to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Then, John continued the conversation by taking calls from WGN Radio listeners to get their sides.

