Lee Harris, Director, Integrated Operations for NewsNation and WGN Radio, and former news anchor for 1010 WINS in New York, joins John Williams to share stories and memories about how he managed to tell the story of September, 11, 2001 as it was unfolding. Harris was on the air with a 1010 WINS account executive when the second plane hit and the first tower fell.

