Rita Crundwell, former comptroller for Dixon, Ill., leaves federal court in Rockford, Ill., Monday, May 7, 2012, after pleading not guilty at her arraignment to charges that accuse her of stealing tens of millions of dollars from the community. Prosecutors contend that Crundwell had been transferring Dixon’s money to a secret account since at 1990 and using the money to create one of the nation’s leading horse-breeding operations and buy luxury homes, cars and jewelry. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)