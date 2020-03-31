Forbes Cars & Bikes Writer Dale Buss on the fervor of GM executives ready to assemble thousands of ventilators for Coronavirus patients

Forbes Cars & Bikes Writer Dale Buss joins John Williams to explain how General Motors is planning to transition from manufacturing cars, to manufacturing ventilators for Coronavirus patients. He shares a fervent message from a top executive at GM, enthusiastic to build the ventilators with all the right materials, in an assembly line.
The John Williams Show
