Forbes Cars & Bikes Writer Dale Buss on the fervor of GM executives ready to assemble thousands of ventilators for Coronavirus patients

FOR TOM KRISHER WKD STORY This undated image provided by the General Motors Heritage Center shows the Dodrill-GMR mechanical heart pump, a unique collaboration between Dr. Forest Dodrill and General Motors and built by GM Research Laboratories in the public interest and funded in part by the American Heart Association. General Motors, Ford, jet engine maker Rolls-Royce and other companies are talking to their governments about repurposing idled factories to produce vital goods to fight the coronavirus such as ventilators and surgical masks. (General Motors Heritage Center via AP)

Forbes Cars & Bikes Writer Dale Buss joins John Williams to explain how General Motors is planning to transition from manufacturing cars, to manufacturing ventilators for Coronavirus patients. He shares a fervent message from a top executive at GM, enthusiastic to build the ventilators with all the right materials, in an assembly line.

