Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about the importance of washing your fruits and vegetables. Then, Dawn shares the truth behind cooking with olive oil.
Food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Olive oil ‘is the gold standard when it comes to cooking oils’
by: Ashley Bihun
