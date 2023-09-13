Join John Williams onboard Regent Seven Seas Splendor with Kelly Cruises & Tours, sailing May 30 through June 9, 2024, from England to ports in France and Spain before returning to London.

This all-inclusive cruise is 10 days of wine, food, architecture, art and history.

Depart from Southampton, England (less than two hours outside London) and sail to three unique French villages – Saint-Malo, Brest and Lorient. Then you’ll enjoy two full days in Bordeaux, the wine capital of the world, with vineyard visits, a bike ride through the town, or a chateau dinner. You’ll make one more stop in France, at Saint-Jean-de-Luz on the Basque coast. Stroll its Old Town, enjoy the many seafood restaurants and its protected beaches. You’ll cross into Spain to visit the ports of Santander and Gijon before spending a day at sea and returning to England.

You’ll sail onboard Regent’s luxury ship Splendor, the height of luxury and grace, with various dining options, boutiques, spa services, entertainment and graciously sized suites with your own minibar, all designed for relaxation and pleasure.

Call Kelly Cruises now for the best rates at 630-990-1111 or www.kellycruises.com.