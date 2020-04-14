Financial Wellness Expert and PolicyGenius Broker: “Everybody’s going to have to pitch in” for one another through the pandemic

Financial Wellness Expert Ilyce Glink joins John Williams to list the rebates auto insurance companies are issuing their customers, and how customers can take advantage of those. Then, PolicyGenius Property and Casualty Division Operations Lead Fabio Faschi joins the show to explain what led to this move by the auto insurance industry.
Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:
Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon